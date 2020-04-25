National

Aussies gather on COVID-19-free Antarctica

While those in Australia have been forced to distance on Anzac Day, the nation's Antarctic expeditioners have come together to pay their respects.

The icy continent is the only one free of coronavirus amid the global pandemic, meaning services could take place in a more traditional manner.

There are 89 expeditioners who are hunkering down for the winter at Australia's four research stations, Mawson, Davis, Casey and on sub-Antarctic Macquarie Island.

They all paused on Saturday morning for renditions of the last post.

"The Anzac Day commemorations this year on our Antarctic stations are particularly special," Australian Antarctic Division Director Kim Ellis said.

Mr Ellis said the nation's Antarctic program had strong links to the military, with many servicemen and women volunteering on supply and construction missions after WWII.

"Our expeditions put people in remote and extreme environment and it gives us a very strong and enduring connection with the Anzac spirit," he added.

While Antarctica itself has been untouched by COVID-19, the pandemic has impacted the AAD's operations and scientific research.

The 2020-21 summer season has been scaled back, while the delivery of the new $529 million icebreaker RSV Nuyina is delayed indefinitely.

Virus travel restrictions have meant specialist teams are unable to reach the shipyard in Romania.

The vessel was due to arrive in Hobart in November. An interim ship has been contracted to fill the summer void after the Aurora Australis sailed its final mission earlier this year.

