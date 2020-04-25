National

SA virus cases continue to fall

By AAP Newswire

Nicola Spurrier addresses media on April 24 - AAP

1 of 1

South Australia has marked a week of few new COVID-19 infections as consideration is given to further widening the state's testing criteria.

SA has only 33 active cases and with no positive results reported on Friday, only three new cases have been detected over the past seven days.

More than 50,000 people have been tested across the state since February with SA recently broadening its regime to include anyone with even minor cold or flu-like symptoms.

Preparations are now under way for even wider testing to include people who show no symptoms at all.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said while anyone who tested positive under such circumstances would face a period in isolation, she was confident South Australians will want to be tested.

"I'm in the process of working out how many tests we'd need to be doing at our population level and how best it would be to do that," she said.

"I think that people will want to participate."

So far SA has had 438 confirmed virus infections, with 401 - or 91 per cent - of those now considered recovered.

Four people are still being treated in hospital, including two men who are critical in intensive care.

About 1500 people remain in quarantine in SA, including 699 who returned from India this week on two mercy flights.

SA Health said none of the repatriated Aussies had tested positive for the virus but they would still be required to spend the mandated two weeks in isolation.

Latest articles

News

Drought support officer on job

Drought support officer Peter Craze is actively involved as a referral point for farmers across the Federation Council area ensuring access to key support programs and initiatives. In 2019, the Federation Council area was identified as drought...

Robert Muir
News

No new local cases as numbers remain low

*Statistics sourced from Department of Health & Human Services Victoria and NSW Health. As of 11am Friday, April 24 the Federation Council area remained at seven confirmed COVID-19 cases with five of those now recovered. Indigo Shire is still...

Corowa Free Press
News

What is telehealth?

Telehealth is the name given to a health appointment that is held via a phone call or a video call, this can be from the comfort of your own home. It is important to continue to see your doctor for your regular appointments. If you have a health...

Corowa Free Press

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Six new virus in NSW cases, govt ‘pleased’

NSW has reported six new cases of COVID-19, with authorities satisfied with the low rate of infection but concerned about a Sydney nursing home cluster.

AAP Newswire