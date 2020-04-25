National

New Vic laws and virus outbreak probe

By AAP Newswire

Emergency laws to combat the effects of coronavirus on the Victorian economy and the investigation of an outbreak at a Melbourne psychiatric facility are the latest indications the pandemic is far from over.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos urged the Victorian community on Friday to follow stage three restrictions, which remain in place.

A total of 14 COVID-19 cases are connected to Albert Road Clinic, a private 80-bed psychiatric facility run by Ramsay Health Care, with authorities investigating the outbreak.

Any person who attended Albert Road Clinic on or after Tuesday 24 March is considered at risk of developing COVID-19.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the clinic had effectively been shut down.

Meanwhile, emergency laws to combat the disease and its effects on the state's economy cleared state parliament on Thursday evening during an emergency sitting.

The government can now borrow $24.5 billion to help the recovery from the pandemic over the next two years, as well as make temporary changes to help deliver services.

Among the changes is the introduction of judge-alone criminal trials, virtual meetings for state and council politicians, WorkCover extensions and a ban on evictions and rent increases, with a sunset clause of six months.

The government has approved four new building projects worth more than $1.5 billion.

