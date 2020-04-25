National

Virus testing deepened in northwest Tas

By AAP Newswire

The North West Private Hospital is seen closed in Burnie. - AAP

Tasmania has extended tough retail restrictions and closed schools for a week in the northwest to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak in the region.

Two new cases in the northwest, both men aged in their 20s, were confirmed on Friday night, taking the state tally to 207.

More than 130 of those are part of the northwest cluster.

The tough restrictions, which have shut non-essential retail, have been extended from their initial Sunday end date to May 3 in conjunction with a widening of testing criteria.

Public servants, such as teachers and police officers, in the northwest have been urged to get tested even if they aren't showing symptoms.

"(The) additional week of deeper testing will ensure a clear understanding of what's occurring across the coast," Premier Peter Gutwein said, adding anyone with a sniffle should come forward.

As part of the lockdown, schools in the northwest will be closed for the first four days of term two next week.

Schools across the rest of the state will still reopen on April 28 as planned, but only for parents who can't provide learning at home.

About 1200 healthcare staff from Burnie's North West Regional Hospital and neighbouring North West Private Hospital, which were closed earlier this month after scores of staff tested positive, are due to come out of a two-week quarantine on Sunday.

They must all return negative tests before being allowed to work again.

Services at the two hospitals are gradually coming back online as the buildings are progressively deep cleaned.

A 79-year-old woman on Friday became the ninth COVID-19 death in the state.

The state government is investigating the source of the northwest outbreak, which has been linked to infected passengers from the Ruby Princess returning to the state.

