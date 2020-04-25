National

Respect Anzacs, stay at home: Tas premier

By AAP Newswire

Tasmanians are being urged to reach out and call a veteran as Anzac Day services across the country move to driveways and screens.

A small closed service at Hobart's Anglesea Barracks will be broadcast on radio and social media from 11.30am on Saturday amid tight coronavirus restrictions.

The state government has been unmoved in its decision to ban all public commemorations, knocking back requests from people asking to lay wreaths at cenotaphs.

"This will be very difficult, this is a very solemn and important day for many people," Premier Peter Gutwein said.

"I would ask that you show your respect by doing your bit to save lives.

"The best way that we can show our respect for those that have done so very much for us is to keep our community safe."

RSL state head Robert Dick has encouraged people to pick up the phone and speak to past and present servicemen and women and their families.

"There are a few (veterans) who are socially isolated, but that isolation could be worse in a situation like this," he said earlier this week.

