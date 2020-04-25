National

Victorians to honour Anzac Day at home

By AAP Newswire

Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne, Victoria. - AAP

As dawn breaks, the sound of the Last Post will fill a near-empty Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne.

The usual crowd of thousands aren't allowed to attend the Anzac Day dawn service due to Victoria's coronavirus social distancing rules.

Instead, they will stand in their driveways at 6am to observe a minute's silence.

World War II veteran Jack Hair, 97, will be among those taking part in the RSL's Light up the Dawn campaign outside his Langwarrin home, where he will wear his medals while remembering those who served.

Victorians can watch the service on TV or social media - or listen to it on radio - from 5.50am to 6.20am.

Victorian Governor Linda Dessau, Major General Andrew Bottrell and veteran Daniel Costelloe will lay wreaths during the service.

RSL Victoria state president Robert Webster will recite the Ode.

"We may be physically isolated, but the Anzac spirit unites us. Lest We Forget," Dr Webster said on Friday.

