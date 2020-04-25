NSW to commemorate Anzac Day from home

National

By AAP Newswire

Encouraged to stand at the end of driveways, on balconies or in living rooms, people around NSW will commemorate Anzac Day in 2020 very differently than in years past.

A national service from the Australian War Memorial in Canberra will be broadcast live on television at 5.30am on Saturday and will be followed by a televised service in NSW at 10am.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, NSW Governor Margaret Beazley, RSL NSW acting president Ray James, a bugler and a vocalist will take part in the 30-minute service from Sydney's Anzac memorial in Hyde Park and the Cenotaph in Martin Place.

"I want to again acknowledge that tomorrow Anzac Day will be very different," Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Friday.

"This year more than ever, we can appreciate their sacrifices from generations ago and .. appreciate the significance of remembering Anzac Day more than ever."

Anzac Day services and marches across Australia have been cancelled with residents urged to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australians have been encouraged to stand at the end of their driveways, on their balconies, or in their living rooms at 6am on Saturday to commemorate those who served and those who died and to show support for those who are still serving.

Mr James says veterans look forward to Anzac Day as a chance to reunite with friends and talk about old times.

While it's been hard for many to know that's not possible this year, he has also seen that some are using social media to stay connected.

"The Anzac spirit is still very alive and well," the Vietnam veteran told AAP.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said while this year's commemorations will be very different this "does not take away from what the day represents".

"This day is about honouring the brave men and women who have served our country and paying tribute to those who died fighting for our freedom," Mr Fuller said in a statement.

"We all need to play our part to ensure the Anzac spirit stays alive, and this year that means paying our tributes respectfully from the comfort of our homes.

"Although we are apart this year - we will remember them."

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay said she would be among those commemorating the occasion from home.

"I will join Australians who will stand in quiet contemplation in our driveways and on our doorsteps before the dawn to remember all those who have served and continue to serve our country, and to mark the words of The Ode," Ms McKay said in a statement.

