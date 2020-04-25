We’ll never forget our history: Morrison

Our traditions will be interrupted, but we will never forget our history.

"That's our promise to everyone who has served and who serves us today," Prime Minister Scott Morrison says, on this unique Anzac Day.

Marches and public commemorations have been cancelled for the first time in more than a century due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that won't stop people like 14-year-old Queensland girl Mikaela Gonzalez, who will take up her trumpet at the end of her driveway of her home south of Brisbane.

After playing at her school's Anzac Day service for the first time last year, Mikaela says she wants to pay tribute to her great-grandfather who served in World War II.

RSL NSW acting president Ray James says the changed schedule will prove difficult for veterans, especially those who are older.

He urged people to call any veterans they know and check on their welfare.

"Nothing can ever take away the importance of Anzac Day and what it means to all of us."

Replacing the chilly dawn gathering of veterans and their families outside the Australian War Memorial in Canberra will be a national commemorative service off-limits to the public but broadcast by the ABC from 5.30am.

The service will start with the sound of the didgeridoo, played by Seaman Lynton Robbins and include an address from the prime minister.

Australians have been encouraged to take to their driveways towards the end of the service, bearing candles or torches to light up the dawn.

Governor-General David Hurley and his NZ counterpart Dame Patsy Reddy issued a joint statement to mark the event.

"Acts of remembrance, of course, are very much a personal thing," Governor-General Hurley said.

"Whatever way you choose to remember, Anzac Day is a time to acknowledge those who have died in service to our nations, to reflect on how that service and sacrifice has contributed to what and who we are as nations today, and to understand what our response should be to that legacy."

Dame Patsy said it was a time to ensure adversity brings out the best in people.

"Along with our friends in Australia, we too will commemorate our day of remembrance in a unique way, knowing that on either side of the Tasman we can draw strength and resolve from the courage and comradeship of our forebears."

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said it would be a difficult time for those used to marching and gathering at ceremonies across the nation.

"But it will be no less significant."