PM wants people to visit aged relatives

Australians should be guaranteed to still being able to visit their elderly relatives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal government has warned nursing homes they must not ban all visitors or confine residents to their rooms.

Instead, they should safely allow visitors in line with medical advice on the best ways to slow the spread of the virus.

That includes allowing each resident up to two visitors a day.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says there are valid reasons to severely restrict who can enter an aged care home, citing the recent outbreak of the virus in northern Tasmania.

"But more broadly, having people stuck in their rooms, not being able to be visited by their loved ones and carers and other support people, that's not ok," he said.

Australia's coronavirus toll rose to 79 on Friday after deaths in Tasmania and WA, as well as a fifth death at the Newmarch House nursing home in western Sydney.

There are 43 people are in intensive care and 29 on ventilators.

More than 5000 of the 6673 people infected have recovered.

Governments will take a cautious approach to easing the restrictions that are slowing the spread of coronavirus because they don't want to risk having to institute an even harsher lockdown.

Mr Morrison conceded there would be further outbreaks as restrictions were lifted and authorities had to be prepared to get on top of those quickly.

"What we don't want to see is a stop-start approach to our road back," he said.

A broader testing regime and a government contact tracing app are seen as key stepping stones to a relaxation of the economic shutdown.