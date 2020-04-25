Qld gains upper hand on virus infections

Queensland appears to be gaining the upper hand in the COVID-19 crisis, recording just seven positive cases since Sunday.

Two new cases of coronavirus were recorded on Friday, taking the state total to 1026, health authorities confirmed.

The single-digit increase comes as authorities move to widen testing to include anyone suffering from respiratory symptoms in the state.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young urged anyone showing any symptoms to get tested and help stop the virus spreading in the community.

"I ask all Queenslanders if you are unwell with any acute respiratory disease, please come forward and be tested," she said on Friday.

"If you have COVID-19, the quicker you isolate yourself when you are unwell the better," she said.

Health Minister Steven Miles said more than one third of Queensland's 1026 cases tested positive while they were in quarantine, underlining the effectiveness of the state's tough quarantine measures.

"That's 375 people that could have been out there spreading the virus," he said.

While the testing program ramps up, hundreds of public servants have been drafted to the coronavirus contact tracing task force where staff in public health units have worked around the clock for 86 days straight.