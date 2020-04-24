National

Slain officer’s partner mourns soul mate

By AAP Newswire

Todd Robinson, the partner of Constable Glen Humphris speaks to media. - AAP

1 of 1

Slain police officer Glen Humphris was so proud to be a policeman and should be remembered for his bubbly nature and infectious smile, his grieving partner says.

Todd Robinson, the partner of Constable Humphris, who was tragically killed with three colleagues on the Eastern Freeway at Kew on Wednesday night, spoke to reporters out of a desire to make sure his soul mate of four years is remembered.

Mr Robinson was preparing dinner, expecting Constable Humphris to walk through the door, when he heard about a crash involving police members on the news.

He texted Constable Humphris, who had been in the force for less than a year, but did not get a reply.

Two hours went by and he saw confirmed reports four officers had been killed.

"At that moment I got a knock on the door with five senior police officers there," Mr Robinson said.

"My soul mate has gone."

The pair moved from NSW three years ago and Glen had decided, with Mr Robinson's encouragement to have a career change from carpentry to the police force.

"He loved helping people; being there if someone was in trouble and being supportive to the community," Mr Robinson said.

"He lit up the room when he walked into it."

Constable Humphris loved his job.

"In his breaks he would message me and let me know he was okay," Mr Robinson said, fighting back tears.

The couple had been settling into life in Melbourne with new friends and making plans for the future including a trip to America next year.

Mr Robinson said his partner wore a uniform, but was a person underneath.

"He came home to someone, and on that day he didn't," he said.

"He's gone and I'm still coming to terms that that door is not going to open."

Const Humphris along with Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Josh Prestney died after being hit by a truck while dealing with Porsche driver Richard Pusey in the emergency lane.

Pusey allegedly ran off and was arrested on Thursday morning.

The truck driver had a medical episode afterwards and has been under police guard at hospital ever since Wednesday night's crash at Kew.

Latest articles

News

Police investigate failed arson attempt at Shepparton darts hall

Shepparton police are investigating a failed arson attempt at the Shepparton Darts Association hall earlier this month.

Liz Mellino
News

Kialla’s Norm Groves survived a war - only to only lose the peace

Norm Groves survived a war; shot at, bombed and booby trapped — but he thought he’d made it safely home. Until the RSL stabbed him through the heart.

Charmayne Allison
News

Treating Shepparton pets at a distance

While plenty of businesses have moved online because of coronavirus restrictions, some things just need that human touch. Our pets, for example. Gone are the days of veterinarian waiting rooms packed with pet owners chatting about their furry...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Six new virus in NSW cases, govt ‘pleased’

NSW has reported six new cases of COVID-19, with authorities satisfied with the low rate of infection but concerned about a Sydney nursing home cluster.

AAP Newswire