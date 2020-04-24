Flooded-cruise victim has High Court win

A NSW teacher whose luxury "once in a lifetime " European waterways cruise became a bus trip across a flooded continent has had a High Court win in a class action against the travel company.

Seven judges on Friday unanimously allowed an appeal by David Moore, ruling he was entitled to damages for disappointment and distress caused by a breach of consumer guarantees under Australian consumer law.

A NSW Supreme Court judge in 2017 ordered Scenic Tours to pay Mr Moore a $10,990 refund for the tour as well as $2000 in damages for disappointment and distress.

But the Court of Appeal later set aside the $2000 component on the basis that disappointment and distress was a form of "personal injury damages" and therefore precluded from compensation.

Mr Moore's lawyer, Ben Hemsworth, on Friday said about 15,000 other mostly elderly passengers were involved in the class action which began in 2014.

"This is a victory for all consumers who have experienced ruined holidays," he said in a statement.

Heavy rain had fallen in Europe in the weeks leading up to the June 2013 cruise, leaving towns and cities along the waterways between Amsterdam and Budapest flooded.

Ships were unable to pass under bridges and some docking facilities could not be used and had been washed away,

Mr Moore said he and his fellow travellers spent their holiday being shuffled around Europe often by coach.

In a letter to Scenic at the end of the trip, Mr Moore and his wife said they believed they were going to relax in their own cabin with a balcony, cruise down the Rhine and Danube and enjoy the medieval castles, churches and culture of Europe.

"As it happened we were stuck between other riverboats with no views, in an industrial area or the cruising was done late at night whilst we were asleep," the letter said.

"Transferring from ship to ship involved lengthy travel (sometimes in coaches without air-conditioning or working toilets)."

Justice Garling found Scenic was bound by Australian consumer law and obliged to provide information about events that would have impacted on a passenger's ability to enjoy the cruise.

The High Court upheld the disappointment and distress entitlement - finding it was not a form of "personal injury".

Disappointment at a breach of a promise to provide recreation, relaxation and peace of mind was not an "impairment of the mind" or a "deterioration" or "injurious lessening or weakening" of the mind, the court said.

"Frustration and indignation as a reaction to a breach of contract under which the promisor undertook for reward to provide a pleasurable and relaxing holiday is, of itself, a normal, rational reaction of an unimpaired mind."

The court ordered the $2000 damages be reinstated to Mr Moore and Scenic to pay interest.

The question of whether other members of the class action may recover damages for disappointment and distress will be sent back to Justice Garling for consideration.

Mr Hemsworth said the High Court had made it clear that Scenic must compensate consumers for the obvious consequences of its decision not to cancel the cruise and pay refunds.