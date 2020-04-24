National

Travel company responds to refund requests

By AAP Newswire

Customer at airport check in. - AAP

1 of 1

A major tour operator says it is moving swiftly to allay customer concerns about bookings and refunds.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chair Rod Sims this week warned travel companies terms and conditions at the time of purchase remained in place despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revealing talks were under way with Intrepid Travel, he said original refund arrangements or cancellation policies must be honoured.

Intrepid Travel CEO James Thornton told AAP on Friday the company had formed a critical response team and would honour its its original booking conditions, despite the global travel shutdown.

He said the company's focus in recent weeks had been getting more than 3000 travellers home safely.

"As a result, we haven't responded quickly enough to customers with future travel plans and we apologise for this," he said.

"We have now formed a critical response team, adding key staff at every level, so that we can speed up our customer relations processes."

Latest articles

National

Slain officer’s partner mourns soul mate

The grieving partner of slain Constable Glen Humphris has remembered the Victoria policeman as a person who lit up the room and loved helping people.

AAP Newswire
National

Install virus app to aid health carers: PM

A cybersecurity expert says people should be more worried about the privacy implications of the apps already on their phones than coronavirus contact tracing.

AAP Newswire
National

Tony Abbott mulls retention of double-dole

Tony Abbott has suggested maintaining the doubled rate of the JobSeeker unemployment benefit after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Six new virus in NSW cases, govt ‘pleased’

NSW has reported six new cases of COVID-19, with authorities satisfied with the low rate of infection but concerned about a Sydney nursing home cluster.

AAP Newswire