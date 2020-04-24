National

Aged care homes told to ease restrictions

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison. - AAP

1 of 1

Aged care homes may have to seek a special exemption if they want to ban visitors or confine residents to their rooms.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said if facilities that had gone beyond baseline coronavirus requirements did not return to that level and allow each resident two visitors a day, his government would make it mandatory.

Mr Morrison said nursing homes would have to argue why they had a "very real and serious medical reason" to need a tighter lockdown.

"It's not my inclination to explore that sort of regulatory approach, but if it's necessary then we'll do it," he told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

He said it was important family members can support their loved ones.

"The very clear medical advice that we have is that these visits are quite safe when they're done in the right circumstances," he said.

Labor frontbencher Joel Fitzgibbon said facility managers should be respected.

"The people best-placed to make decisions about visitation and other matters are the providers in conversation with the families," he said.

Mr Fitzgibbon said his wife's mother was in a NSW nursing home in lockdown.

"My wife walks out there, waves to her mum through the closed window ... they don't get to have a conversation, but her mother (is) quite comfortable with the decision of the local managers of the centre."

Many centres were not getting adequate access to personal protective equipment and facing other practical problems, he said.

Latest articles

Rugby

RA chair slams departed Castle’s bullies

Rugby Australia interim chairman Paul McLean says departed CEO Raelene Castle was the victim of “abhorrent” bullying during her tenure.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Jones calls for RA board to follow Castle

Former Wallabies coach Alan Jones has kicked former Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle on her way out of the door and called for the board to follow.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Robertson reveals NZ Super Rugby model

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson looks to have let slip New Zealand Rugby’s plans for its Super teams if the sport can resume later this year.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Six new virus in NSW cases, govt ‘pleased’

NSW has reported six new cases of COVID-19, with authorities satisfied with the low rate of infection but concerned about a Sydney nursing home cluster.

AAP Newswire