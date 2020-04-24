Qld drug trafficker paid millions for meth

National

A Queensland man who ran a drug trafficking business that was "breathtaking" in scale should spend at least 18 years in jail, a court has heard.

Ngoc Tang Phan was paid $18.5 million for about 100kg of methamphetamine sold to a syndicate that was just one of his customers, says crown prosecutor David Finch.

He also sold heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

Phan, 38, spoke in code when discussing his deals and used gestures, pointing to different parts of his face to indicate various types of drugs, to avoid being caught.

He also packaged the drugs distinctively and used runners to conduct the day-to-day operations of the business.

Mr Finch said Phan's drug business was very sophisticated and its scale "breaktaking".

Phan pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday to trafficking between April 2013 and June 2016.

He will be sentenced on a date yet to be decided.

