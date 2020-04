WA teachers’ union wants kids to stay home

Western Australia's teachers' union has called on parents to keep children home from school in defiance of the state and federal public health advice.

In a full-page newspaper advertisement published on Friday, the State School Teachers' Union of WA says schools should be open for vulnerable students and the children of essential workers but others should stay home if possible.

The move has placed the union on a collision course with the WA government, which wants students back in classrooms from next Wednesday.

Parents are being given the option of keeping kids at home for remote learning but have been told schools are safe and the best place for students.

The union makes reference to physical distancing guidelines from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee, claiming they can be adhered to when schools have limited numbers "but not when they are full".

"We therefore encourage parents to continue to keep their children at home, if they are in a position to do so," the advertisement says.

Education Minister Sue Ellery says the union has its facts wrong.

"The AHPPC advice has been from the beginning, and is now, that because of the low risk of transmission, schools are safe for staff and students and should stay open," she told 6PR radio.

"There is reference to distancing but it's about very specific things."

The union says work packages have been compiled in printed form and for online delivery and students at home would not be worse off.

"Teachers support the managed return of face-to-face teaching, as part of an approach which is consistent with the gradual easing of school distancing requirements by government," the union said.

"Support them by keeping your kids home if you can - then we can make schools as safe as possible until we can all be back at school together."