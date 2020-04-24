National

Serial Qld rapist in court for sex attacks

By AAP Newswire

A notorious Queensland rapist, who was jailed indefinitely for a series of violent sexual offences, is back in court for attacks on two young men in prison more than 20 years ago.

Raymond Henry Garland, 49, has been in prison since 1998 after he took a group of people hostage at gunpoint in Mackay, and raped three of them, a year earlier.

In the months before, he indecently assaulted two fellow inmates at the Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre while imprisoned in 1996 for a series of sexual offences he committed while a teenager.

Garland was convicted of the historical offending in September and is expected to be sentenced in the Brisbane District Court on Friday.

