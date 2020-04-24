No engine issues in fatal Vic plane crash

A pilot called "we've got engine failure" before he crashed into Melbourne street, but an investigation was unable to find anything wrong with the aircraft's engine.

Anthony Liddell, 50, died when the single-engine Cessna 172 nose-dived into Scarlet Street at Mordialloc on June 8, 2018, about 680 metres from Moorabbin Airport.

The aircraft brought down power lines, damaged property and a car before bursting into flames.

In a mayday call broadcast before the crash, Mr Liddell said: "we've got engine failure".

An Australian Transport Safety Bureau final report released on Friday was unable to determine the reason for the reported engine power loss.

Investigators examined the aircraft's engine and fuel system and did not identify any failures or issues that may have contributed to the loss of power.

The investigation also found once control of the aircraft was lost, there was insufficient height to recover.

"The loss of engine power while on final approach presents a scenario where there may be limited forced landing options, especially when there is insufficient height to glide to the airport," ATSB Director Transport Safety Stuart Macleod said in a statement.

"This is particularly relevant where the approach is over built-up areas, such as at Moorabbin Airport."

The final report follows a preliminary one in July 2018 which found the Cessna had been on its way to Moorabbin Airport for its first flight following maintenance and an engine replacement.

The fuel tanks ruptured in the crash, causing flames rising higher than seven metres high.

The crash fuelled residents' fears about having an airport so close to their homes.