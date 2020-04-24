National

Driver in court over fatal Vic cop crash

By AAP Newswire

Richard Pusey

A Porsche driver has appeared in court accused of fleeing a crash that killed four police officers in Melbourne.

Richard Pusey, 41, was pulled over for allegedly speeding at 140km/h and tested positive to drugs on the Eastern Freeway on Wednesday, before being accused of fleeing when a truck ploughed into the scene.

The mortgage broker appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday charged with offences including dangerous driving, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance, drug possession and the destruction of evidence.

He did not apply for bail.

