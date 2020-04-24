Aussies think virus, climate change on par

A majority of Australians believe climate change is as serious a threat as the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey shows.

But the proportion who think that's the case (59 per cent) is far below the global average of 71 per cent.

The findings were released on Friday in an Ipsos poll of 28,000 people spanning 14 countries.

Two-thirds of people across the globe believe it's important for climate change to be prioritised in the economic recovery after COVID-19, compared to about 57 per cent of Australians, the survey found.

The findings come as Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese says he's hopeful the coalition government's faith in science on coronavirus will translate to more action on climate change.

The federal Labor leader said the government had backed expert opinion on the disease during the pandemic.

"I hope that that translates into other issues beyond medical science, into environmental science, into listening to what the scientists are telling us about the need to act on climate change," he told the ABC.

The Ipsos survey also shows Australians are concerned about dealing with the amount of waste generated, with 37 per cent naming it as a top three environmental issue.

Australians are also worried about future energy sources and supplies (29 per cent putting it in their top three) and wildlife conservation (25 per cent).

That result makes Australia the most concerned about wildlife conservation out of the countries surveyed.

The online survey was conducted in April, months after more than one billion animals were estimated to have perished in the devastating summer bushfires.