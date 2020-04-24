National

Crowds to be monitored at Sydney beaches

By AAP Newswire

Crowds will be monitored at Sydney beaches this weekend. - AAP

1 of 1

Some of Sydney's most popular beaches will open for the first weekend after being shut under COVID-19 restrictions a month ago, but the state's top cop has warned crowds will need to be monitored.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said local councils needed to manage the crowds over the weekend after Randwick City Council earlier in the week reopened its beaches including Coogee, Maroubra, and Clovelly, for exercise purposes only.

"We hope people go down there and exercise, have a swim, then dry off and go home, and really give someone else the opportunity to go down to the beach," Mr Fuller told reporters on Friday.

He added with a smile that he's also hoping for rain.

Sun-baking or gathering on the sand is still banned while ocean pools - which closed with the beaches on March 28 - remain off-limits.

From Tuesday, swimmers and surfers will be allowed back into the waters at Bondi and other Waverley Council beaches through strictly managed corridors on the sand.

Bondi Beach was closed on March 21 after images of thousands of sunbathers crowded on the sand sparked condemnation across the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest articles

Sport

Upbeat for a better season

It was a difficult season last year for Yarroweyah’s A-grade outfit, with the Hoppers only managing one win from 16 games.

Shepparton News
Sport

Best Battles | Emotionally-charged win

An alternative Best Battle between Deniliquin and Echuca United was suggested during the week, looking back on an emotional Rams win. Pastoral Times Deniliquin v Echuca United Round 13, 2016 at Echuca South Recreation Reserve Echuca United 6.11 (47)...

Shepparton News
Sport

Focus on defensive pressure

Cobram’s netballers tasted finals success last season and will be keen to take things to the next level.

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Six new virus in NSW cases, govt ‘pleased’

NSW has reported six new cases of COVID-19, with authorities satisfied with the low rate of infection but concerned about a Sydney nursing home cluster.

AAP Newswire