Crowds to be monitored at Sydney beaches

Some of Sydney's most popular beaches will open for the first weekend after being shut under COVID-19 restrictions a month ago, but the state's top cop has warned crowds will need to be monitored.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said local councils needed to manage the crowds over the weekend after Randwick City Council earlier in the week reopened its beaches including Coogee, Maroubra, and Clovelly, for exercise purposes only.