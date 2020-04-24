National

Government takes tax hikes ‘off the table’

By AAP Newswire

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has ruled out tax hikes. - AAP

1 of 1

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has ruled out any tax increases in response to the coronavirus-induced economic storm.

The government is considering wide-ranging reform in the October federal budget, which shapes as a crucial juncture in the national recovery.

"Tax increases are off the table because you don't want to make it harder for business to be successful," Senator Cormann told Sky News on Friday.

The finance minister said the federal government wanted to work with states to pursue aggressive deregulation in areas like business approvals.

He said the economic agenda would be guided by pro-growth, pro-business measures.

"We want to make it easier to do business, to reduce the cost of doing business," Senator Cormann said.

Company tax cuts are on the agenda with big business pushing the coalition to revive plans to slash the rate from 30 to 25 per cent.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese isn't rushing to support the proposal.

"I think it's rather strange at a time when you have a substantial increase in Australia's debt," he told ABC News Breakfast.

"We will look at it in the balance of you need revenue but you also need to make investments in education, for example, in skilling up our Australian workforce for those jobs of the future."

Mr Albanese said the private sector needed to be boosted, but the vital role of government shouldn't be ignored.

He said any changes to workplace laws should benefit working people and the economy rather than transferring wages to profits.

Latest articles

News

Kialla’s Norm Groves survived a war - only to only lose the peace

Norm Groves survived a war; shot at, bombed and booby trapped — but he thought he’d made it safely home. Until the RSL stabbed him through the heart. He would be spat on in the street, a sitting duck in 1960s Australia with a moustache...

Charmayne Allison
News

Treating Shepparton pets at a distance

While plenty of businesses have moved online because of coronavirus restrictions, some things just need that human touch. Our pets, for example. Gone are the days of veterinarian waiting rooms packed with pet owners chatting about their furry...

John Lewis
News

Man who held gun to the head of Shepparton accountant released on bail

A Melbourne man has been released on bail with strict conditions after he was arrested earlier this year for allegedly holding a gun to the head of a Shepparton accountant and demanding he pay back half a million dollars he owed someone.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Six new virus in NSW cases, govt ‘pleased’

NSW has reported six new cases of COVID-19, with authorities satisfied with the low rate of infection but concerned about a Sydney nursing home cluster.

AAP Newswire