Anzac flyover canned due to virus

A Queensland MP is on the war path after authorities canned an Anzac Day flyover because of coronavirus restrictions.

Opposition MP David Crisafulli says the premier must intervene to save a long-standing tradition he says is "zero risk" when it comes to coronavirus.

He's written to Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young demanding she reconsider a refusal to let the Warbirds Group at Caboolture Aerodrome honour veterans on Saturday.

He says he cannot fathom how the flyover has been refused a coronavirus exemption when it will involve four pilots, separately flying four World War II era planes that are kept at four separate hangars.

Mr Crisafulli has assured Dr Young the distance between the pilots and people on the ground "will exceed 1.5 metres".

"When a decision is taken that has absolutely no connection with reality, you've got to stand up and call it for what it is," the MP told Alan Jones on Nine Entertainment radio stations.

"This is punch-drunk bureaucrats who are power hungry and it needs to be called out."

In a statement Dr Young did not reveal why an exemption was refused.

"Any determination around non-essential business activity on this special day is difficult," she said.

She said there were other ways to mark Anzac Day, including the Light the Dawn initiative encouraging people to pay tribute from their driveways, balconies and front porches.

David Crowe, from the Warbirds Group, later told the ABC he had explained to authorities exactly what was planned.

"We did set down what we were planning to do and they said because of COVID-19 restrictions our application was unsuccessful," he said.

"We accepted that (decision) and obviously were disappointed."

He said Mr Crisafulli - a Gold Coast-based MP - heard about the situation and decided to step in to see if he could save an event that's been running since 2005.

"This is the first time we have had to cancel," Mr Crowe said.