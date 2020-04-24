National

Coronavirus erodes WA’s big surplus plans

By AAP Newswire

West Australian Treasurer Ben Wyatt. - AAP

1 of 1

Western Australia's forecast budget surplus could be eroded by the coronavirus pandemic with renters and landlords the latest targets for economic relief.

The state government has announced a $154.5 million package to support tenants, landlords and the construction industry.

Residential tenants who have lost their job and face financial hardship because of coronavirus will be eligible for grants of up to $2000.

The government has also allocated $100 million in land tax relief grants for commercial landlords who reduce rent for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

A further $24.5 million has been promised to help the building and construction industry keep on existing apprentices and trainees.

Treasurer Ben Wyatt forecast a $2.6 billion budget surplus for the 2019-20 financial year when he handed down the mid-year economic review last December.

But the global devastation wrought by COVID-19 has forced the government to spend big, with close to $2 billion in stimulus measures announced to date.

The treasurer on Thursday said he was not worried about delivering a surplus in 2021

"What I'm worrying about is two things - one, supporting the economy as best we can, but two, ensuring that the state government balance sheet can respond post COVID-19," Mr Wyatt said.

"We do need to be careful with our finances and it does mean that we do need to be very careful where we target our spend. I'm looking for bang for buck."

WA on Thursday recorded its second straight day with no new coronavirus cases, while the number of active cases fell to just 81.

The state government has flagged the potential for social distancing rules to be relaxed in coming weeks, potentially starting with public gathering restrictions.

Latest articles

National

Vic driver in court after police deaths

A driver is set to face a Melbourne court charged with 10 offences after he allegedly fled a freeway crash site where four police officers were killed.

AAP Newswire
National

Call to be made on Tas outbreak measures

Tough coronavirus restrictions in northwest Tasmania may continue beyond Sunday, with the state government set to decide whether to extend them.

AAP Newswire
National

Aust flag on Swiss Alps in message of hope

Australia’s national flag has been projected onto Mount Matterhorn overnight in an illuminated message of hope and solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Six new virus in NSW cases, govt ‘pleased’

NSW has reported six new cases of COVID-19, with authorities satisfied with the low rate of infection but concerned about a Sydney nursing home cluster.

AAP Newswire