SA health officials back contact app

By AAP Newswire

SA Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier. - AAP

South Australian health officials have thrown their support behind a contact tracking phone app set to be rolled out in the continuing fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier says the app will be "incredibly helpful" to her staff's efforts to track down people who may have come in contact with the virus.

"It will really be a key part of being able to do our contact tracing," she said.

"Because it will allow us to very quickly get hold of people if they've been in contact with a known case.

"Now that protects the individual but it also offers wider community protection."

The app is expected to be introduced in the next few weeks with the data to only be made available to state health officials for their work to combat COVID-19.

Prof Spurrier said she hoped as many people would download it to their phones, to ensure it was as effective as possible

So far SA has had 438 confirmed coronavirus cases with none reported on Thursday.

Of those, 394 people, or 90 per cent, are now considered recovered and only 40 active cases remain.

Four people are still in hospital with two in a critical condition in intensive care.

As part of its two-week blitz, SA Health also conducted a further 1675 tests on Wednesday, taking the total since February to more than 48,000.

