Lifeline answers Qld calls for help

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. - AAP

Queenslanders have been urged not to waver on the strict COVID-19 lockdown as record numbers reach out for help amid job losses and tough social distancing restrictions.

Lifeline has been inundated with an unprecedented 24,000 calls a week in recent times, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

The charity recorded its highest monthly total of calls in the organisation's 56-year history in March.

Ms Palaszczuk committed $3.5 million in funding to assist Lifeline and a further $1 million to Legacy which supports the families of those who have served with defence.

While some Queenslanders are doing it tough, the premier urged people to stick with strict restrictions.

"We are seeing this flattening of the curve but we need to keep this up for the next couple of weeks," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Just two more people have tested positive to coronavirus in Queensland, taking the state's tally to 1026.

There are 20 sufferers in hospital and seven are in intensive care with six on ventilators.

Overall, 14 people who have contracted COVID-19 have been aged nine or younger and 35 have been 10-19 years-of-age while 788 have recovered.

