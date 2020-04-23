National

Minister wants schools back to normal soon

By AAP Newswire

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan. - AAP

1 of 1

Schools could return to normal within the next few months if the federal government gets its way.

With the coronavirus shutting down swathes of the economy, the states and territories have adopted a mixed approach to schooling for term two.

Some are doing all distance education, others have partially reopened or are looking to in May, while South Australia and the Northern Territory continue mostly classroom teaching.

The vexed issue is expected to be back on the agenda when leaders meet again on Friday.

"From a commonwealth government's perspective, what we're hoping to see is a transition back to full classroom teaching during term two," federal Education Minister Dan Tehan told ABC TV on Thursday.

"That's very much our desire. It's very consistent with the approach of the medical expert panel, that's the chief medical officer of the Commonwealth, plus all the states and territories."

Chief medical officer Brendan Murphy has consistently said the advice is schools are safe for children to attend and, while teachers are more at risk from the virus, effective mitigation measures can be put in place.

Australian Medical Association vice-president Chris Zappala says this advice is reasonable and appropriate.

"Thankfully, as the numbers continue to dwindle, and the curve flattens, as we keep hearing, that hopefully will be scope to look at lifting of those restrictions in the future," he told Sky News.

However, Victoria's chief health officer, Brett Sutton, says he's advised that distance learning should continue until the mid-year school holiday because minimising the numbers of people on campus supported better physical distancing overall.

Mr Tehan said education ministers would discuss efforts to return to normality when they next meet in early May.

Latest articles

News

Mooroopna Integrated Early Learning Centre to lift outcomes in community

Construction of the Mooroopna Integrated Early Learning Centre is under way, with the $20.5 million site promising a single-entry hub for early learning, primary school, adult education and health services. And the project is a dream come...

Madi Chwasta
News

GoFundMe set up for Tatura family who lost everything

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a young Tatura family whose home burnt down on Good Friday. Flames ripped through the Service St home, leaving the Cummings family with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Family friend Tasmin Wiley said...

Morgan Dyer
News

Fryers Street Food Store Anzac biscuit recipe

Shepparton’s Fryers Street Food Store has shared an Anzac biscuit recipe with the News

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Six new virus in NSW cases, govt ‘pleased’

NSW has reported six new cases of COVID-19, with authorities satisfied with the low rate of infection but concerned about a Sydney nursing home cluster.

AAP Newswire