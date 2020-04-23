National

Coronavirus-hit Ruby Princess leaves NSW

By AAP Newswire

Ruby Princess cruise ship prepares to depart Port Kembla

The Ruby Princess cruise ship is on it way out of Australia after leaving the dock at Port Kembla where it had been moored for more than a fortnight following a COVID-19 outbreak.

The boat, so far linked to 21 coronavirus deaths and up to 600 infections across Australia, was led out of the Wollongong port shortly before 5pm on Thursday.

Marine Traffic data indicates the Ruby Princess is bound for Manila in the Philippines.

Earlier on Thursday, NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys told reporters about 500 crew members remained on board.

More than 300 crew members were disembarking the ship on Thursday to be taken to Sydney Airport where they are due to fly home to the Philippines in the evening.

Those who tested negative to COVID-19 were taken to either Sydney Airport or a hotel in NSW to await flights to their country of origin.

Earlier, NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said health authorities have been working with the Australian Border Force, police, Aspen Medical, and the ship's medical crew, and was confident the on-board coronavirus outbreak was under control.

"The ship is now in a position to set sail," she told reporters.

Cruise operator Carnival Australia said the priority has been to ensure the health of the crew on board was stable before the ship departed.

