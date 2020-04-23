National

Hospitals to monitor ICU beds in real time

By AAP Newswire

A portable oxygen respirator in Victoria. - AAP

1 of 1

Managing higher demand for critical care beds will be helped by public and private hospitals providing real time data on bed availability.

The Critical Health Resource Information System, or CHRIS, would also show how many patients had COVID-19 and how many were on ventilators.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth said it was an important part of resuming elective surgeries, with some patients needing critical care beds after surgery.

"We will be able to see what the impact of that policy change ... will be," Dr Coatsworth told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

He said the inclusion of both public and private hospital date made it a unique system.

It would also provide real time data on the number of paediatric care beds available.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said Australia's health professionals were doing an outstanding job during a difficult time.

"This system will provide them with the ability to respond to peak patient demand in a timely and efficient way," Mr Hunt said.

The federal government developed the new system with the Australian and New Zealand Intensive Care Society, Ambulance Victoria and Telstra.

Latest articles

News

Treating Shepparton pets at a distance

While plenty of businesses have moved online because of coronavirus restrictions, some things just need that human touch. Our pets, for example. Gone are the days of veterinarian waiting rooms packed with pet owners chatting about their furry...

John Lewis
News

Man who held gun to the head of Shepparton accountant released on bail

A Melbourne man has been released on bail with strict conditions after he was arrested earlier this year for allegedly holding a gun to the head of a Shepparton accountant and demanding he pay back half a million dollars he owed someone.

Liz Mellino
News

Dookie woman’s painted rock mailbox drop brings brightness to neighbourhood

Dookie’s Barb Rigano was walking down the street of her home town last week when she had a bright idea.

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Six new virus in NSW cases, govt ‘pleased’

NSW has reported six new cases of COVID-19, with authorities satisfied with the low rate of infection but concerned about a Sydney nursing home cluster.

AAP Newswire