National

Virus fight an ‘ultramarathon’: SA Health

By AAP Newswire

Nicola Spurrier - AAP

1 of 1

Australia is undergoing an "ultramarathon" battling the coronavirus and lifting restrictions too early would be counterproductive, a parliamentary committee has been told.

Chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier told the inquiry while the state had done well flattening the curve, the impact of the virus should not be underestimated.

"There is a general understanding in disease control that two reproduction cycles with not having a case during that time is a time you might consider (lifting restrictions)," Professor Spurrier said.

"But this is a novel virus and because we don't know everything, I think we have to be even more cautious."

"Whilst a lot has been learned about the virus, there is still a lot we do not know."

"This is an ultramarathon and this pandemic is going to be with us for a long time."

Prof Spurrier said because some carriers were asymptomatic, more testing was also needed.

"We're looking at a plan of surveillance and how we can test more people in a rigorous way with a rigorous sampling frame for us to feel confident that we are not missing any cases," she said.

Prof Spurrier said testing in SA was well above the national average. A number of people who previously visited dedicated clinics, without meeting the testing criteria, had not been turned away.

SA has conducted about 48,000 tests since February.

The COVID-19 Response Select Committee, which was established following the emergence of the global pandemic, also heard there had been a nine per cent increase in domestic violence-related offences.

However, SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said the rise was consistent with normal fluctuations and not of significant concern.

"Our observation from other jurisdictions is that there is a high potential for an increase in domestic violence," the commissioner said.

"In many cases that increase occurs when we have severe lockdown requirements and we don't have that arrangement in SA at that point in time."

Latest articles

News

Treating Shepparton pets at a distance

While plenty of businesses have moved online because of coronavirus restrictions, some things just need that human touch. Our pets, for example. Gone are the days of veterinarian waiting rooms packed with pet owners chatting about their furry...

John Lewis
News

Man who held gun to the head of Shepparton accountant released on bail

A Melbourne man has been released on bail with strict conditions after he was arrested earlier this year for allegedly holding a gun to the head of a Shepparton accountant and demanding he pay back half a million dollars he owed someone.

Liz Mellino
News

Dookie woman’s painted rock mailbox drop brings brightness to neighbourhood

Dookie’s Barb Rigano was walking down the street of her home town last week when she had a bright idea.

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Six new virus in NSW cases, govt ‘pleased’

NSW has reported six new cases of COVID-19, with authorities satisfied with the low rate of infection but concerned about a Sydney nursing home cluster.

AAP Newswire