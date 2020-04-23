National

Accused boxing match stomper denied bail

By AAP Newswire

Signage for the Melbourne Pavilion (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man accused of stomping on the head of a shooting victim at a boxing match in Melbourne has been denied bail.

Ali El Nasher, 30, allegedly went into hiding for five months after the attack on Joseph Abouchaya at the Melbourne Pavilion in Kensington last March.

Supreme Court Justice Andrew Tinney said it was alleged Mr Abouchaya had been shot three times by an associate of El Nasher, and that El Nasher had then stomped on his head two or three times while he was "wounded and helpless on the ground".

El Nasher is charged with the attempted murder of Mr Abouchaya and intentionally causing serious injury.

The judge said it was alleged El Nasher had brought his foot down hard on Mr Abouchaya's head multiple times before being pulled away, and that he knew the man had been shot.

Photos show extensive injuries to Mr Abouchaya's face, he said.

During a bail application his lawyers argued the case against El Nasher was weak, that he would face delays gong to trial because of coronavirus and that conditions in prison are particularly onerous because of the outbreak.

"I was almost about to say, and it's probably ridiculous, that prison is like a moored cruise ship," barrister Phil Dunn QC said.

"But it's worse than that because they are by their very fact confined and therefore (there's) the chance of infection and reinfection."

But Justice Tinney said there was no comparison at all between prisons - where no cases have been recorded - and cruise ships where cases have run rampant.

He also rejected that El Nasher would spend more time in custody awaiting trial than the time he would serve if convicted.

While El Nasher's family claimed they relied on him for support, the judge noted they had managed fine in the months after the incident.

He handed himself in to police last July, having allegedly fled the scene immediately after the attack on Mr Abouchaya. He's been in custody since.

Justice Tinney noted El Nasher was on bail at the time of the alleged offending.

His case is due to return to court in October.

Latest articles

Rugby

Abdo tells staff no redundancies planned

New interim NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo has told staff there are no redundancies planned for now as the game prepares for a May return.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Unfair for relocating NRL teams: NQ coach

North Queensland coach Paul Green says it is unfair that NRL teams will have to relocate to NSW and will understand if a Cowboys player doesn’t want to.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fed govt to look ‘favourably’ on Warriors

The final green light for the proposed May 28 return of the NRL could ultimately rest with the NSW government, according to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Six new virus in NSW cases, govt ‘pleased’

NSW has reported six new cases of COVID-19, with authorities satisfied with the low rate of infection but concerned about a Sydney nursing home cluster.

AAP Newswire