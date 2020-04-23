National

Pensioners, workers benefit from measures

By AAP Newswire

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Prime Minister Scott Morrison - AAP

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE TO COVID-19

FLATTENING THE CURVE

* Coronavirus case growth is at 0.22 per cent a day.

* Detailed data on first week of a four-week strategy to reduce transmission rates will be released on Friday.

* 75 deaths in Australia compares more than favourably with similar-sized nations like Belgium (6262), the Netherlands (4678) and Sweden (8137).

WELFARE

* Services Australia is closing in on the target of 50,000 claims processed daily.

* The welfare agency has processed 587,686 JobSeeker and related applications.

* Australian Tax Office has approved 456,000 applications for early access to superannuation, totalling $3.8 billion. The average withdrawal is $8000.

* ATO has also paid out $3 billion to 177,000 businesses employing 2.1 million Australians as part of cashflow boost measures.

* 6.8 million pensioners, carers and other welfare recipients have benefited from $750 cash payments totalling $5.1 billion.

BUSINESS

* More than 900,000 businesses have registered their interest in accessing the JobKeeper payment. Formal applications have been open for three days, with 275,000 businesses taking part.

* Banks have pledged to provide bridging finance for businesses needing to pay staff ahead of the JobKeeper payments rolling out in May. Dedicated hotlines will be set up by the banks to provide advice.

