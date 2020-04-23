National

Anzac driveway events set to stay: RSLWA

By AAP Newswire

The State War Memorial in Perth, Western Australia. - AAP



Western Australia's Returned and Services League believes driveway, farm gate and balcony commemorations will become a permanent part of Anzac Day after COVID-19 prompted the first cancellation of all services since World War II.

While the Kings Park dawn service in Perth attracted about 30,000 people last year and 10,000 people watched the CBD march, people are instead being urged to stand at the front of their properties in quiet contemplation with a lit candle at 6am on Saturday.

Retired Army Lance Corporal David Scott, one of five recipients of the 2020 Anzac of the Year Award, will sound The Last Post from his Menora driveway while former Army Reserve Band member Marilyn Hind will do the same from her Darlington home.

The Last Post, The Ode and a one minute's silence will also be broadcast on radio.

RSLWA chief executive John McCourt said the driveway services would in no way compromise the traditional mass gatherings in future.

"Many elderly veterans will by hook or by crook, as long as hell doesn't freeze over, go to Kings Park and get in a jeep (for the march)," Mr McCourt told AAP.

But those who are housebound because they are infirm, unwell or don't have someone to take them will have the additional home-based events.

From 6.30am, RSLWA will stream a special commemoration service on its website and Facebook including pre-recorded messages from WA Governor Kim Beazley and Premier Mark McGowan, who will also lead tributes to the fallen in a ceremony to be broadcast at 10am.

The State War Memorial, however, will be off-limits.

"If anyone does anything up there it will draw people like bees to a honey pot," Mr McCourt said.

"It sends the wrong message.

"The (social distancing) restrictions are there for a very good reason ... we've got to be consistent."

