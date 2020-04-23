National

Call to embrace Qld Anzac Day from home

By AAP Newswire

Army bugler plays at the Shrine of Remembrance, Brisbane. - AAP

Queenslanders won't commemorate Anzac Day at cenotaphs this year, but on their driveways and balconies at dawn.

RSL Queensland sub-branches have been forced to cancel more than 500 services and marches because of COVID-19 restrictions.

People can instead gather safely at the end of their driveway, on their balcony or even in the living room at 6am on Saturday for a collective moment of commemoration.

"It's a great way for us all to show our respect and gratitude for service people, past and present, while remaining safe," says RSL Queensland president Tony Ferris.

Among those who have answered the call is Queensland music teacher Alastair Tomkins, who has appealed to brass players to bring Anzac Day to their communities.

He hopes the Music for Mateship initiative will see students, teachers and professionals playing The Last Post, observing a minute's silence and then playing the Rouse - or Reveille - from their driveways at 6am.

Fourteen-year-old Mikaela Gonzalez will take up her trumpet at the end of her driveway at Shailer Park, south of Brisbane.

After playing at her school's Anzac Day service for the first time last year, Mikaela says the initiative is a tribute to her great-grandfather who served in World War II.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Governor Paul de Jersey, Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner and Mr Ferris will lay wreaths at a solemn dawn service at 4.28am at Brisbane's Anzac Square.

The public is barred from attending.

Ms Palaszczuk says the wreath-laying will be "a very small, but symbolic gesture" to recognise the fallen.

"And while it might look a little different this year with social distancing restrictions, I believe the Anzac spirit will shine brighter than ever as we light up the dawn together from our driveways at 6am," she said.

RSL Queensland will stream a short commemorative service comprising The Ode, The Last Post, a minute's silence, Reveille and the national anthem at www.rslanzacspirit.com.au at 6am. The video will then be available for replay on the website.

Queenslanders can also request a poppy to be placed on their behalf at Anzac Square Memorial Galleries, or beside a specific plaque.

Images of the placed poppies will be posted on the Anzac Square Memorial Galleries social media account and can be emailed as a keepsake.

Information on poppy placements is available on the Anzac Square Memorial Galleries and Queensland State Library websites.

