SA girl’s musical Anzac tribute to diggers

Eleven-year-old Sienna Blewitt planned to march for the first time this year, proudly stepping out on Anzac Day with grandfather Max Lemon, a Vietnam veteran and decorated army brigadier.

But the global coronavirus pandemic has put paid to her family's plans. Instead, the Adelaide schoolgirl will offer her own tribute to those who have served, taking up her saxophone to play the Last Post on the balcony of her suburban Brighton home.

"Since we can't be together on Anzac Day I was wanting to learn it for them and all the soldiers," Sienna told AAP.

Her 82-year-old grandfather served as a commanding officer of the Army's field operational research team in Vietnam in 1969.

He was posted there a second time to lead the 110th Signal Squadron and was later appointed director-general of personnel operations and then commander of the Fourth Military District in SA.

Both Sienna's great-grandfathers, Howard Lemon and Alfred Mott, also served in World War II.

Sienna's mother Michelle Blewitt said her father was not a man to show emotion but was moved when he heard his granddaughter practice the song.

The family relocated to Adelaide from Sydney last year to be closer to Mrs Blewitt's father and mother Merideth, 77.

"It's a bit disappointing because this was the first year my daughter and I were going to march with dad," Mrs Blewitt said.

"He said to us last year that this was going to be his last march. So I'm hoping we can draw it out one more year and we don't miss the chance."

Adelaide's Anzac Day service will be significantly curtailed on Saturday, but a small dawn service for invited guests will go ahead at the War Memorial on North Terrace.

Among those to attend will be Governor Hieu Van Le, Premier Steven Marshall, Opposition Leader Peter Malinauskas and representatives from the army, navy and air force.

RAAF corporal Frank Borton, who has been chosen as a member of the four-person catafalque party, said it would be an honour and privilege to take part.

"Anzac Day is a chance to commemorate the sacrifices and efforts of not only past members and their families but also those sacrifices being made by current members and their families," he said.

"To have the opportunity to represent my country during the only South Australian Anzac Day service will be a memorable and humble experience."