PM holds firm on rate of jobless allowance

By AAP Newswire

Scott Morrison has dashed hopes of the jobless allowance remaining at double its usual rate after the coronavirus crisis subsides.

More than half a million Australians have signed up to the government's JobSeeker unemployment benefit during the pandemic.

The payment is usually $40 a day but has been doubled for the next six months.

The prime minister has indicated he is not interested in extending the timeframe, despite the fact many sacked employees will be struggling to find work long beyond that deadline.

"We put a COVID supplement in place for the period of the pandemic and that's what we've budgeted for and that's what our policy is," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

