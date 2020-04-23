National

Accused Surfers killer remains behind bars

By AAP Newswire

A young woman accused of stabbing a man to death on a Gold Coast footpath will remain behind bars charged with murder.

Freedom Mona Maunsell Anderson, 20, did not appear in court as the matter was mentioned in Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police say Nicholas Braid, 35, was involved in an argument on Hanlan St outside the Beachcomber apartments in Surfers Paradise about 7.15pm on Tuesday.

During the argument, he was stabbed once in the torso and collapsed on the footpath. He later died in Gold Coast Hospital.

The weapon has not been located although it appeared to be an "edged weapon, like a knife or something similar", police said.

Investigators conducted searches in nearby streets following the stabbing and spoke to people in the area.

The matter was adjourned for mention on June 23.

