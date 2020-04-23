National

International medical student visas eased

By AAP Newswire

International students enrolled in medical courses will be able to work more hours than usual during the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal government is relaxing the 40-hour per fortnight work limit in an attempt to boost the number of health and disability workers, having done the same for nursing students last month.

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge said it made sense for the 8000 international students already working as aged and disability carers to do more hours.

