New NSW virus cases low, aged home suffers

By AAP Newswire

Anglicare's Newmarch House in western Sydney

The operator of a western Sydney nursing home where three residents have died amid 44 cases of coronavirus will hold a meeting for residents and concerned family members.

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported i NSW on Thursday, for the second consecutive day, taking the state's toll to 2979 with 21 people in intensive care.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant on Wednesday said specialist doctors and nurses had been deployed to the 95-resident Newmarch House in Caddens.

Some 44 people there - 29 residents and 15 staff - have been confirmed virus-positive.

With 55 staff forced into isolation, the federal government has activated a "surge workforce", including the deployment of an emergency response team, to support operator Anglicare.

Federal Aged Care and Senior Australians Minister Richard Colbeck on Wednesday said Anglicare would call a resident and family meeting on Thursday.

Representatives from the Department of Health, the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commissioner, and the Older Persons Advocacy Network will also attend.

National Deputy Chief Health Officer Paul Kelly said unlimited workforce support had been offered to assist with the difficult situation of having a large number of residents with COVID-19 and a number of staff absent due to close contact with a coronavirus case.

"We're really scratching around to have adequate staff there. Today we're happy we've got a good number of RNs (registered nurses), a little short on carers. We have been reaching out to agencies locally," Anglicare chief executive Grant Millard told ABC TV.

Strict isolation protocols are in place for residents.

A staff member who worked for six consecutive days with mild symptoms, primarily a sore throat, introduced the virus to the facility.

Mr Millard said the worker was "extremely distraught" but was physically recovering.

A 92-year-old woman was the latest death at Newmarch House on Tuesday, while the deaths of a 75-year-old man at St George Hospital and an 80-year-old woman at Gosford Hospital brought the state's total to 33. No new deaths were reported on Thursday.

