National

Four new virus cases in northwest Tasmania

By AAP Newswire

North West Regional Hospital. - AAP

1 of 1

Four new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Tasmania overnight, all in the state's northwest cluster.

Two are workers at either the North West Regional Hospital or North West Private Hospital in Burnie, the centre of the region's outbreak.

One of the new cases is a contact of a confirmed case, while the fourth is under investigation

More than half of the island's 205 cases are linked to the northwest outbreak which forced authorities to close both hospitals, quarantine staff and enact tough social restrictions in the region. .

Public Health Director Mark Veitch is urging anyone in the northwest with virus symptoms, such as a runny nose, cough or sore throat, to contact authorities and arrange testing.

Testing capacity has been ramped up with the assistance of the federal government and specialist buses have been deployed to several towns.

Eight people have died from the virus in Tasmania and 77 have recovered.

Both closed hospitals in Burnie are undergoing a specialist deep clean, with services to progressively resume over coming weeks.

Latest articles

Other sport

Woakes open to quarantine for a restart

england’s Chris Woakes says cricketers would agree to be quarantined together in one location if it means they will be allowed to play matches.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Aussie tour would be tough, admits Sharma

India opener Rohit Sharma says facing a reinforced Australia side on home soil will be a tougher task than the successful tour in 2018/19..

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Uncertainty clouds T20 Cup, players’ pay

Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts says talks with the players’ union are ongoing but he won’t push for cuts beyond what has happened at the governing body.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Six new virus in NSW cases, govt ‘pleased’

NSW has reported six new cases of COVID-19, with authorities satisfied with the low rate of infection but concerned about a Sydney nursing home cluster.

AAP Newswire