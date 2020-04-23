National

Feds inject virus-hit aged care with staff

By AAP Newswire

Newmarch House. - AAP

Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck has insisted staffing levels at a coronavirus-stricken Sydney nursing home have almost been restored.

Three residents have died from an outbreak at the Newmarch House aged care facility in western Sydney, while dozens of staff contracted the disease.

Despairing families of other residents are concerned care is suffering with 55 of the 90 staff now in isolation.

Senator Colbeck said the government had started throwing resources at the home on Monday when the gravity of the outbreak emerged.

"We are very close to being back to the staffing levels that we want," he told Nine's Today on Thursday.

"We will be putting additional resources there over and above normal levels, so that we can bring the situation back to where it should be."

He defended accusations the federal government had been slow to react to the situation at Newmarch.

But he admitted having a relative in the facility would be hard.

"I would be very distressed if I had a relative in there," Senator Colbeck said.

"Firstly not receiving the care but secondly with a COVID outbreak it is a very, very distressing exercise."

