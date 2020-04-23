National

Warning to government to wait on virus app

By AAP Newswire

A stock image of an iPhone - AAP

1 of 1

A software developer is warning the government should wait for Apple and Google to release a new contact tracing tool or risk its coronavirus surveillance software being useless.

The government is pushing ahead with an app based on the TraceTogether software being used in Singapore to find people who were in close contact with someone with coronavirus.

It would record the Bluetooth connections a phone makes with others, with the user giving the data to state health authorities if they caught the virus.

But app developer Quentin Zervaas says the government should hold off for a couple more weeks while the tech giants finish work to ensure iPhones and Android devices can do this kind of tracking.

Otherwise, it risks losing public confidence if things go wrong.

"I think people will be receptive to trying to help but if it doesn't work right and then the government says, 'Oh, hang on, we're going to do this in a few weeks, it'll be a bit better' - I don't think people will be as receptive to it," he told AAP.

He doesn't believe the government app will work on iPhones the way ministers and health officials have said, given the limitations Apple places on Bluetooth usage.

Similar issues have led to usage rates in Singapore of below 20 per cent.

The federal government says Australia needs to aim for 40 per cent of the population using the app in order to start easing travel restrictions and business closures sooner.

However, state ministers have been less gung ho, with NSW and Victoria saying decisions around easing restrictions will be based on medical advice.

If the Bluetooth issues weren't a problem, Mr Zervaas says Apple and Google wouldn't have come together for an unprecedented partnership to work on a new framework to allow tracing apps.

"They know their system isn't designed and their devices aren't designed to be basically every device pinging every other device on an ongoing basis," he said.

The tech companies plan to release the first stage of the new tool in May, to allow official public health tracing apps to work.

"It's so critical for the government to wait for it," Mr Zervaas said.

"I don't know why they think they can implement a better solution than the platform manufacturers, especially when the track record of the government isn't great and the track record on the other side, of Apple and Google, is a lot better on these technical things."

Many people also have privacy concerns about the app.

The government has commissioned an independent privacy assessment in a bid to soothe these.

"We are going to have protections for the privacy and security information like nothing that there has ever been," Attorney-General Christian Porter said.

Mr Zervaas says the government should commit to releasing the app's source code for full transparency.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton man on the right side of the lore

Call it charm, charisma, a disarming smile or a sparkle in the eye. Whatever it takes to turn your life around and reach for the stars — Stan Yarramunua has got it. It’s taken him from an itinerant childhood blighted by poverty to a successful...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton family violence support Zooms ahead

Josh Simm used to sit in a circle with a group of 10 indigenous men to talk about family violence and generational trauma. The large room at the rear of the Dardi Munwurro office on Shepparton’s Wyndham St would become a sacred space for the...

John Lewis
News

Dookie woman’s painted rock mailbox drop brings brightness to neighbourhood

Dookie’s Barb Rigano was walking down the street of her home town last week when she had a bright idea. Something simple to bring a bit of colour to a community in the shadow of COVID-19. “I dropped into the local shops and people there seemed...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Six new virus in NSW cases, govt ‘pleased’

NSW has reported six new cases of COVID-19, with authorities satisfied with the low rate of infection but concerned about a Sydney nursing home cluster.

AAP Newswire