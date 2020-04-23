National

Emergency Vic parliament confronts virus

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews - AAP

1 of 1

Helping Victoria recover from a "catastrophic" economic hit stemming from the coronavirus will be in the state government's sights when parliament returns for an emergency sitting.

A limited number of state MPs will sit on Thursday to deal with legislation facilitating the Andrews government's response to COVID-19.

The government wants to borrow $24.5 billion to spend on recovery efforts, and make temporary changes to the health system, courts, local government and rental market.

It released modelling on Tuesday showing Victoria is heading for a catastrophic economic downturn, the likes of which hasn't been seen since the 1990s.

Unemployment is expected to peak at 11 per cent in the September quarter, which is more than double the current rate.

Economic output for the nation's second-most populous state is also forecast to drop by $32 billion - or more than $1 billion a week - over the next six months.

Premier Daniel Andrews says the figures show the urgent need for lawmakers to pass the government's omnibus bill of emergency measures.

"They are the smart and right thing to do - borrow to build that bridge to the other side of this pandemic, and then work really, really hard every day ... to grow jobs, to build confidence to get things done," he said on Wednesday.

The Australian Lawyers Alliance says the bill must be carefully scrutinised, given its scope is broad and the powers it allows are significant.

It has welcomed the extension of workers' compensation payments by up to an additional six months for long-term injured workers unable to get back to work due to COVID-19.

But the alliance is worried about the government's plan to use isolation to control the virus in Victorian prisons.

"The proposed new laws will impose detention conditions that amount to full-time lockdown and isolation for some prisoners," the ALA's Victorian president Jeremy King said.

Other proposed changes to the justice system include judge-alone trials if both the defendant and prosecution agree.

The Law Institute of Victoria believes the adjustments are needed but require careful oversight to protect people's rights.

The state government has already been rolling out an initial $1.7 billion economic survival package, including payroll tax refunds to small and medium businesses and business support grants.

It wants to lock in $8 billion of funding for infrastructure projects already under way to assist with the recovery.

The legislation also carries tenancy reforms decided upon by all federal, state and territory leaders, with a $500 million package including a temporary ban on evictions.

Planned increases to the landfill levy will be put off until January 2021.

Victoria's total number of coronavirus cases is 1336 although more than 1200 have recovered. Fifteen have died.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton man on the right side of the lore

Call it charm, charisma, a disarming smile or a sparkle in the eye. Whatever it takes to turn your life around and reach for the stars — Stan Yarramunua has got it. It’s taken him from an itinerant childhood blighted by poverty to a successful...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton family violence support Zooms ahead

Josh Simm used to sit in a circle with a group of 10 indigenous men to talk about family violence and generational trauma. The large room at the rear of the Dardi Munwurro office on Shepparton’s Wyndham St would become a sacred space for the...

John Lewis
News

Dookie woman’s painted rock mailbox drop brings brightness to neighbourhood

Dookie’s Barb Rigano was walking down the street of her home town last week when she had a bright idea. Something simple to bring a bit of colour to a community in the shadow of COVID-19. “I dropped into the local shops and people there seemed...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Six new virus in NSW cases, govt ‘pleased’

NSW has reported six new cases of COVID-19, with authorities satisfied with the low rate of infection but concerned about a Sydney nursing home cluster.

AAP Newswire