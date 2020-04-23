Virus tests continue on returned Aussies

Testing for COVID-19 is continuing on the 699 Australians repatriated from India and placed in quarantine in Adelaide.

So far 250 results have been returned and all have been negative for the virus.

SA Health officials say the remaining tests are being analysed and results will be updated as they come to hand.

The Aussies arrived on two mercy flights this week and are being held in two hotels for 14 days.

None showed signs of the virus during initial health checks when they touched down.

In the wider SA community, only one new case of the virus was confirmed on Wednesday, taking the state's total to 438.

Of those, 388 are now considered recovered, with only 46 active cases remaining.

Four people are still in hospital with two of those listed as critical in intensive care.

SA has conducted more than 47,000 coronavirus tests including 10,000 during the first week of a two-week testing blitz.