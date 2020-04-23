National

Schools, tracing app focus of virus probe

By AAP Newswire

Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy - AAP

School safety, the proposed tracing app and when social distancing measures will be eased are set to be the focus of a Senate inquiry into the government's coronavirus response.

The inquiry will hold its first public hearing on Thursday, with Australia's chief medical officer Brendan Murphy and Department of Health secretary Caroline Edwards up for questioning.

The Senate committee is chaired by Labor's Katy Gallagher and government senator James Paterson is deputy.

Senator Gallagher says Labor will focus on the issues that are front of mind for Australians.

"For example, parents want to be clear on when they can safely send their kids back to school," she told AAP.

"Australians are concerned about what protections are in place for the rollout of the proposed tracing app. And people are very keen to understand the Government's plans for the easing of social distancing restrictions."

Senator Paterson has said the inquiry would look at health measures put in place to slow the spread, the economic cost of the government's plan and the path out of the health crisis.

From next week the inquiry will hold hearings twice a week.

Greens senator Rachel Siewert says it's important to know what the next steps look like, particularly in regards to the lifting of social distancing measures.

She expects the inquiry to have a broad-ranging agenda.

"It's not just health but also looking to the other agencies," Senator Siewert told AAP.

"I'm expecting that we'll hear from across the community because this is affecting the whole community."

Senator Siewert is calling for a rise to the disability pension as well as a continued increase to the unemployment benefit after the crisis is over.

