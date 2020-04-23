National

WA to consider relaxed social distancing

By AAP Newswire

Premier of Western Australia Mark McGowan - AAP

The West Australian premier has flagged the potential for relaxed social distancing rules in coming weeks after no new cases of coronavirus emerged for the second time in three days.

While only two people not from the same household are allowed to congregate in public currently, that may not be the case for long.

"The health advice was that you could go for under 10 adults in public so we went down to two," Mark McGowan said.

"Within that advice of under 10 there is capacity to move and so we'll consider that and other matters over coming weeks."

As of Wednesday, the state's total number of recovered cases was 451 and just 88 cases remained active.

Mr McGowan declared the result "exceptional", thanking the community for helping to make it happen.

"These are all very encouraging numbers.

"A zero result again is just a great piece of news for the state and shows what we've been doing has been working."

He also urged Catholic Education WA to rethink its decision to implement remote learning for students from kindergarten to year 10 when classes resume next Wednesday.

That's at odds with public schools, which are giving parents the option of keeping their children at home for remote learning for the first three weeks of term two.

"I am a bit surprised. I would hope they reconsider," Mr McGowan said.

"I understand concern but we have taken the best of health advice."

Public and Catholic schools are urging year 11 and 12 students to go to class.

