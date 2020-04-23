National

Qld aims for third day of zero virus cases

By AAP Newswire

Queensland is aiming for a third day of zero COVID-19 infections, with people now able to track the spread of the deadly virus via the internet.

Queensland Health has issued data online to show COVID-19 hotspots around the state, while also detailing the number of recovered cases and those in quarantine.

It will be updated about lunchtime each day and provide a regional breakdown of local government areas, similar to what other states are already doing.

The number of samples tested, active and recovered cases, age and gender and self-quarantine statistics will be made public.

While the state inches towards relaxing restrictions, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk called on Queenslanders to download a COVID-19 tracking app, which the federal government wants to roll out to monitor contact people may have with anyone who has tested positive.

"If we are going to ease restrictions down the track we will need Queenslanders to sign up to that app," she said.

However the app is not compulsory, with some fearing the data collection raises privacy concerns.

Queensland's total of confirmed cases remains at 1024 after zero cases were reported on Wednesday.

It was the second day this week the number of infected people has not risen.

There are 20 COVID-29 patients in hospitals around the state, with seven in ICU, including six on ventilators.

