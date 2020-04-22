National

Ben Cousins arrested again in Perth

By AAP Newswire

A file image of Ben Cousins - AAP

1 of 1

Fallen former West Coast Eagles captain Ben Cousins has been arrested again in Perth.

Police had been searching for a vehicle that was seen driving erratically in Perth's inner-southern suburbs around midday on Wednesday.

Cousins, 41, was later arrested nearby, reportedly in possession of methylamphetamine, and inquiries are continuing.

The former premiership player and Brownlow medallist has been in and out of prison in recent years as he struggled with his meth addiction, and served almost one year behind bars for stalking his ex-partner Maylea Tinecheff.

He had been scheduled to face a trial last September over more alleged family violence offences, but after charges of stalking and threatening to harm Ms Tinecheff were dropped, he pleaded guilty to 12 lesser offences.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison but it was backdated andm with time already served, was able to walk free in August.

His lawyer Michael Tudori told AAP at the time his client was doing well and continuing to self-fund his rehabilitation with the Whitehaven Clinic, saying it was "a long road to recovery".

Cousins recently opened up in an expletive-laden, paid TV documentary about his family, substance abuse and time in jail.

"I've stuffed things up royally. It's time, I think ... to get things right," he told the Seven Network.

"In a perfect world I would've liked to have come out the other side a long time ago, but it hasn't been the case."

Latest articles

Sport

New series profiling women and girls in sport

Look out for a new series — that begins next week — focusing on shining a light on sportswomen and girls across the region. The News has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport highlighting the...

Shepparton News
Sport

Appleby returns to the farm life during shutdown

While his day job has been put on hold due to COVID-19, Collingwood AFL footballer Flynn Appleby has still been hard at work on his family’s Cohuna dairy farm. Appleby, who is the son of Graham and Megan, has been helping out on the farm in between...

Rodney Woods
Sport

Council grants help community sporting projects

A number of district sporting organisations can continue to plan for a bright future after being granted project funding at Tuesday night’s Greater Shepparton City Council meeting. Via the Our Sporting Future Funding program, council approved...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

National

One in five Aussies buying extra alcohol

Health advocates want a crackdown on alcohol marketing and delivery, given one in five Australians are buying more alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died in a horror crash involving a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the Major Collision Investigation Unit at the scene.

AAP Newswire