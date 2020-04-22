National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

By AAP Newswire

Emergency services respond to a collision on the Eastern Freeway, Kew - AAP

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway, marking the greatest number of deaths of police in a single incident in the state.

The four officers were killed when a truck ploughed through them as they stood on the freeway dealing with a speeding Porsche driver near the Chandler Highway at Kew about 5.40pm on Wednesday.

"It's a very tragic night for Victoria Police," chief commissioner Graham Ashton told reporters at the scene on Wednesday night.

Mr Ashton said two officers intercepted the Porsche which had been speeding on the freeway and called for backup when the decided to impound the vehicle, with two other members soon arriving.

Shortly after, the refrigerated truck ploughed into them.

The Porshce driver then fled the scene and is still at large.

"I strongly suggest he gets himself down to the nearest police station," the chief commissioner said.

The truck driver experienced a "medical episode" at the scene and was taken to hospital under police guard for tests.

But the chief commissioner said it's unclear exactly what unfolded.

"We don't know at this stage what has caused him to drive that truck into our police members," he said.

Police Association Victoria secretary Wayne Gatt said the organisation was "shocked and immensely saddened".

"This is a brutally sad reminder of the danger police face in the course of their service, every minute of every shift," he said.

"We mourn their loss, we grieve with their families and colleagues, and we will never forget them."

Images from the site show a damaged police highway patrol car and a struck SUV near a large, white semi-trailer.

The black Porsche is crumpled underneath the truck and has been covered in a blue tarp.

The freeway's lanes are closed in both directions between Bulleen Road and the Chandler Highway, and drivers have been told to find an alternative route.

