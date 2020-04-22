National

Mum avoids jail over Vic shooting cover-up

By AAP Newswire

Supreme Court of Victoria (file image) - AAP

A woman has avoided jail for trying to cover up a fatal Father's Day shooting outside her Victorian home.

Tracey Godfrey, 50, helped clean up the crime scene after her son Craig Williams shot 31-year-old Joshua DiPietro in the head through a car window at Rosebud on September 3, 2017.

Williams and his brother, John Godfrey, had confronted Mr DiPietro with guns over an ongoing dispute before the latter fired at the car.

He got his mother to remove a hard drive from the home CCTV system.

Days later, she also handed over a box of ammunition.

There's no evidence it was directly connected to Mr DiPietro's shooting.

Tracey Godfrey was ordered by the Supreme Court of Victoria on Wednesday to enter into an 18-month undertaking to be of good behaviour.

Justice Lex Lasry noted the woman was not involved in the shooting itself and said she'd suffered extra-curial punishment after shots were fired at her home and being threatened during court proceedings.

She initially denied any knowledge of the shooting before pleading guilty to assisting an offender.

Williams is awaiting sentence for manslaughter and John Godfrey for reckless conduct endangering serious injury.

Mr DiPetro's mother earlier told the court she was serving a life sentence" of heartache following "the most horrific day of our lives".

"I will never be able to tell my son 'I love you'. I will never be able to speak to him or hold him again," Fiona DiPietro said.

Tracey Godfrey's ex-partner, David Lyons, was last year jailed for at least 20 months for his role in the shooting, including removing a bullet cartridge from the scene and intimidating a witness.

